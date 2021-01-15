Pfizer commits to deliver vaccines to PH at fair price
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 16 2021 06:50 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Pfizer, Pfizer vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, coronavirus vaccine, Philippines, Philippines Pfizer
- /video/news/01/16/21/motorists-encounter-less-traffic-in-ncr-after-skyway-3-opening
- /video/news/01/16/21/duterte-ignites-criticism-for-sexist-claim-over-presidency
- /news/01/16/21/daan-daang-residente-binaha-matapos-umapaw-ang-ilog-sa-davao
- /entertainment/01/16/21/netflix-review-lupin-is-the-new-hit-heist-series-you-should-be-watching
- /news/01/16/21/mga-fiesta-mass-sa-tondo-at-pandacan-mas-kaunti-sa-gitna-ng-pandemya