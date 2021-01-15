Home  >  News

Pfizer commits to deliver vaccines to PH at fair price

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2021 06:50 AM

During Friday's Senate hearing, Pfizer commits to give its COVID-19 vaccine to low-income countries like the Philippines at a not-for-profit price. That's as a Philippine official says the delivery of AstraZeneca's vaccine will be delayed. Story from Sherrie Ann Torres. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2021
