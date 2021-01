Duterte ignites criticism for sexist claim over presidency

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte ignites criticism over his sexist claim that the Philippines' top job is not meant for women because of their emotional make-up. Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte for her part asserts she has no plans to run for president despite topping a recent survey on preferred presidential candidates in 2022. More from Dwight de Leon. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2021