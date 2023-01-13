Home  >  News

ANC

Bantag, Zulueta charged with alleged torture of inmates

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2023 02:20 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Two suspended officials of the Philippine corrections bureau are charged with the alleged torture of two inmates in the national penitentiary. This report from Johnson Manabat.—The World Tonight, ANC, Jan. 13, 2023
Read More:  Philippine corrections bureau   BuCor   Gerald Bantag   Ricardo Zulueta   torture   inmates   NBP   Bilibid  