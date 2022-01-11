Watch more on iWantTFC

Pagkatapos ng halos 10 araw na pagsasara, bukas na muli ang outpatient department ng Ospital ng Malabon simula ngayong Miyerkoles.

Ayon sa pamunuan ng ospital, umabot sa 93 sa kanilang kawani ang nagpositibo sa COVID-19, pero 67 dito ay gumaling na. Ang iba ay patuloy pang nagpapagaling.

Ang mga pasyente para sa prenatal check-up para sa 36 weeks age of gestation at pataas ay maaaring mag-walk-in tuwing Lunes, Martes, at Biyernes mula alas-8 ng umaga hanggang alas-3 ng hapon.

Magugunitang January 2 nang ianunsyo ng ospital na pansamantala silang hindi tatanggap ng mga outpatient para magsagawa ng disinfection sa ospital matapos magpositibo ang ilang staff.

