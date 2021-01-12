Dengvaxia scare extends to COVID-19 jabs, says Palace

Watch also in iWantTFC

Public fear over a controversial vaccine against dengue might be eroding people's trust in jabs to prevent COVID-19, Malacañang said on Tuesday.



President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 stopped use and sale of the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia in the country after its maker admitted that it could cause severe symptoms of the mosquito-borne disease in some cases.

Recent surveys reveal that most Filipinos are hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccines, about 3 years after the Dengvaxia issue.

"Hindi po natin made-deny na mayroon pong influence iyan," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque. "Kaya po ang panawagan ng mga tunay na eksperto... huwag po nating pakinggan iyong mga self-proclaimed experts."

(We cannot deny that has an influence. This is why the request of true experts is don't listen to self-proclaimed experts.)

"Kapag naaprubahan po iyan ng FDA, lalo na sa general use, ang ginagamit sa buong mundo, wala pong dahilan para matakot tayo sa mga ganyang bakuna... Maging kritikal pagdating sa pagtanggap ng mga impormasyon," he said in a press briefing.

(Once the Food and Drug Administration approves that, especially for general use, those used all over the world, there is no reason for us to fear those vaccines. Be critical in getting information.)

