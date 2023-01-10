Rainy weather in Bicol Region, VisMin due to LPA, shear line

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATED) — A low pressure area (LPA) and a shear line are both expected to bring rains to parts of the Philippines on Wednesday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The LPA, which was located 575 kilometers east of Surigao City at 10 a.m. Wednesday, is still unlikely to strengthen into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, according to PAGASA's advisory issued before noon.

But the LPA and the shear line — where cold and warm air meet, forming rain clouds — will bring rain over the Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Visayas, and Mindanao, said the weather bureau.

Moderate to heavy with at times heavy rains will lash Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur, PAGASA warned.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over BARMM, Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, and the rest of CARAGA and Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," the weather agency said.

ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas added that rains might persist until the weekend over the vast swaths of the country because of the LPA.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.