61 cities eye buying COVID-19 vaccines for their residents: official

Watch also in iWantTFC

At least 61 cities in the country aim to buy COVID-19 vaccines for their constituents, an official said on Monday.

The League of Cities of the Philippines is talking to 8 vaccine makers about the procurement, said the group's president, Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia.

“We had already the commitments of about 61 cities. And all together, that amounts to something like more than P10 billion. We feel that this is our chance to be contributory to the national effort to vaccinate all our people,” he said in a public briefing.

“That’s why we feel that this is a matter of teamwork, and we are doing our part.”



Watch the briefing here.