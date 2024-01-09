Home  >  News

Marcos touts major achievements in new approach to anti-drug campaign

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 10 2024 12:05 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. touts major gains in his new approach to the country’s war on illegal drugs.

A human rights group notes the marked improvements over the bloody anti-drug campaign of his predecessor. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 9, 2024
