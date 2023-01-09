Watch more on iWantTFC

Prices of onions may drop in February with more farmers expected harvest them starting next week, an agriculture group said Monday.

Speaking with TeleRadyo, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) President Rosendo So said farmgate prices for onions are currently at P250.

“Ang farmgate, nasa P250, yun ang nakikita natin doon sa area ng Bayambang tsaka Bongabong, yun ang monitoring natin doon sa presyo so far doon sa pulang sibuyas,” he said.

(Farmgate prices are at P250 per kilo in Bayambang and Bongabong, based on our monitoring.)

He noted that prices could go down as the onion harvesting season rolls around.

“We hope ‘no na continuous yung ani. Nitong January 15 to third week ang umpisa ng ani ng pulang sibuyas tsaka puting sibuyas. So we expect na dadami itong second to third week of January,” he said.

(We hope that the harvest will be continuous, starting January 15 or the 3rd week of January. We expect onion supply to go up by the second or third week of January.)

“Yung presyo siguro more or less nasa P200 ang presyo ng itong buwan na ito, baka by next month, bababa na ng ano, P150 to 170, yun ang tingin natin,” he added.

(We think that the P200 price this month will go down to P150 to P170 by next month.)

So said 8,000 to 9,000 metric tons of onions may be harvested in January.

“We hope na ano, next month eh kaya nang umabot ng 20,000 metric tons,” he said.

(We hope that by next month we can harvest 20,000 metric tons of onions.)

— TeleRadyo, 9 January 2023