PNP admits not getting enough evidence in Dacera death case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 07 2021 10:06 PM

The Philippine National Police admitted they have not secured enough pieces of evidence regarding the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

Meanwhile, four of the 11 suspects in the case come out to deny foul play in Dacera's death. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 7, 2021
