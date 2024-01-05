Home > News PNP debunks 'destabilization plot' vs Marcos administration ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 06 2024 12:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine authorities dismissed an alleged destabilization plot against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. They belied a viral video which claims top police and military officials want the president to step down. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 5, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. PNP AFP destabilization plot