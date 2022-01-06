Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health in Metro Manila on Thursday ramped up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to inoculate 52,000 elderly who have yet to received a COVID-19 vaccine as the capital grappled with rising cases.

Companions of senior citizens who have yet to be vaccinated may also get inoculated on-site, said Dr. Gloria Balboa, DOH-Metro Manila regional director.

"'Yung mga bedridden po, nahihirapan pumunta ng vaccination site, pupuntahan po sa kanilang bahay. 'Yun naman pong makakapunta, pati 'yung mga kasama nilang di pa bakunado babakunahan na rin," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Those who are bedridden will be vaccinated at home. Those who can come to vaccination sites, their companies who are not yet vaccinated may also get the jab.)

Senior citizens who are due to receive their booster shot may also get the jab, Balboa added.

"Kailangan dalhin po (ang vaccination card) para may basehan po ano ang mga bakunang nabigay sa primary series."

(For those who need booster shots, they need to bring their vaccination card so we know what their primary series vaccine was.)

Elderly from other regions may also get vaccinated in Metro Manila and walk-ins are accepted, according to Balboa.

The DOH has emphasized the importance of vaccinating the vulnerable sectors of the elderly, persons with comorbidities and health workers as the country faced yet another surge due to the presumed community transmission of the omicron variant.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 50.6 million individuals, while 57.25 million have received an initial dose and 2.2 million additional shots have been administered as of Tuesday, according to DOH data.