NKTI to close outpatient services from Jan. 7

MANILA – The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) is closing its outpatient services starting Friday, January 7, amid the uptick of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, NKTI Executive Director Dr. Rose Marie Liquete said they are advising their patients to consult with their doctors via telemedicine.

“Yung may mga schedule na na pumunta ngayon sa 7, ina-advise-an na sila na mag-telemedicine na lamang ano, sa 7. Kasi magbabawas tayo ng mga nurses doon at ilalagay natin sa mga COVID area,” she explained.

“So, marami na naman talagang pasyenteng pwede lang naman ang telemedicine lalo na kung irereview lang naman ang mga laboratory nila. Pero kung kunyari eh urgent at emergency, pwede naman silang pumunta sa emergency room.”

Liquete said that as of January 4, they now have 62 COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital.

The doctor noted that the number of COVID patients in their hospital has been increasing daily since the New Year.

“Yung 62 kahapon, ano? Yung January 3, 33. So malaki ang jump. Mula January 1, 16, 25, 33, 62.”

Most of the patients are showing moderate symptoms, she said.

“Yes, mga moderate. May konting severe, not really critical. Pero may 4 na nasa ICU ngayon.”

Liquete said 34 of their healthcare workers have also been affected by COVID-19. They are mostly showing mild symptoms and are under quarantine, she said.

She said they have opened a new ward to cater to more COVID-19 patients.

“Nag-exceed na kami, nag-exceed na kami, so naglagay na kami ng--nag-open na yung aming mga tents, ‘no. Nag-open kami ng isang unit o ward, unit na good for 20 lang dapat.”

The Philippines on Tuesday reported 5,434 fresh COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate was at 26.2 percent.

The number of new infections is the highest reported in over 2 months or since Oct. 23 last year, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido.