Lawmakers seek probe into widespread power outage in W. Visayas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2024 10:55 PM

Philippine lawmakers seek a probe into the massive power outage in the Western Visayas region.

Businesses are seeking immediate relief from mounting losses brought about by the crisis. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2024
 
