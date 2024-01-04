Home > News Lawmakers seek probe into widespread power outage in W. Visayas ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2024 10:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine lawmakers seek a probe into the massive power outage in the Western Visayas region. Businesses are seeking immediate relief from mounting losses brought about by the crisis. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Western Visayas Panay Island power outage