Prices of nails, plywood soar in Odette-hit Bohol

Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap is urging the national government to send much needed construction supplies to the typhoon-hit province after a supply shortage caused prices of nails and plywood to go up.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Yap said the province has been hit by 3 days of monsoons rains, less than 3 weeks after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

"Hindi kami makaikot dahil anlakas ng ulan. In fact, nagkakaroon ng evacuation na maliliit. Natatakot 'yung mga tao sa lakas ng ulan. Pero ngayon, it's a beautiful day," he said.

Bohol continues to suffer from power, water, and telecommunication outages, Yap said, adding that he is waiting for the National Housing Authority and Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council to distribute galvanized sheets and wood to help rebuild homes in the province.

He warned the lack of shelter could lead to a spread of respiratory diseases.

"Ang dami pong nasalanta na partial atsaka totally damaged. So sabi ko sa national, since yung pondo nasa inyo at bagong budget naman, unahan niyo na. Kayo na ang bumili at i-distribute niyo dito. Pa-pi-pick-up-in na lang namin sa provincial government at sa mga mayors at sa mga tao dito," he said.

"Mahal na ng pako dito. Yung mga plywood at GI sheets, nag-a-akyatan na ang presyo dito. Kaya wala din, bigyan ka man ng pera walang supply, mahal pa. Kaya sabi ko sa national, diyan na lang kayo bumili, ideliver niyo dito...Kahit tents o trapal, tatanggapin namin," he added.

Odette left 109 dead and 5 missing in Bohol, Yap earlier said.

