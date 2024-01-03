Home  >  News

PH Navy vessels, US warships hold mock combat operations in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2024 10:54 PM

The US and Philippine navies hold combat drills in the West Philippine Sea under the watchful eye of a Chinese warship. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 3, 2024
