Marcos Jr. set to go to China for state visit from January 3 to 5

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 02 2023 11:14 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is flying to China for a state visit on the first week of 2023.

That’s despite the surge of fresh COVID-19 cases in Asia’s juggernaut and as Beijing continues to impinge on seas that fall within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 2, 2023
