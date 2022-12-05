Home  >  Life

Kwento ni Marc Logan: Anime transformation patok sa TikTok

Posted at Dec 05 2022 08:36 PM

Patok ngayon sa TikTok ang isang application kung saan magiging anime ang hitsura ng gumagamit. Nagpa-Patrol, Marc Logan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 5 Disyembre 2022

