Michelle Dee graces 'ASAP Natin' To' stage

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Beauty queen Michelle Dee graced the "ASAP Natin 'To" after her stint at the Miss Universe pageant last month.

It was a remarkable homecoming for Dee, who took the stage along with the iconic performers of "ASAP Natin 'To."

"It's so surreal," Dee said. "I grew up seeing the show, and to be on that stage singing alongside legends, parang, anong karapatan ko?"

Dee will have a grand homecoming parade on December 10 in Pasay City. She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the people who tirelessly pushed for her to have such an event, and acknowledge the efforts of her fans, friends and family who worked behind the scenes to give her a memorable homecoming.

"I didn't expect it, but I'm so grateful for the outpouring request from all the fans, the supporters, and the people who have been so passionate and supportive of Miss Universe," said Dee.

"Again, hindi lang naman ako ang lumalaban. So many of the awards is because of the fan vote. I owe it to them to really show how much I'm grateful, and I wanna see them face-to-face," she added. -- Report by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News.

