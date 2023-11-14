Why Michelle Dee is using 'Filipinas' in Miss Universe introduction

Watch more on iWantTFC

Michelle Dee is using "Filipinas" in her self-introduction in the ongoing Miss Universe pageant, as seen in a viral clip of rehearsals for the coronation night to be held in El Salvador on November 19.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, November 14, Dee explained that she is using the traditional Spanish word for her home country in light of the host country's official language.

Her effort of making a connection with pageant fans in El Salvador appeared to pay off early, as Dee related that the Latina representatives also took notice and were appreciative of her introduction.

Dee also discussed in detail her preparations for the closed-door interview and other preliminary activities ahead of the final night.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

(Interview by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)