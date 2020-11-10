Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: The Filipinos' experience of climate change

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2020 02:13 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

"Mga Kwento ng Klima" tells the story of climate in the context of the Filipino experience--from the destruction it has caused to taking control of the situation by pursuing resilient projects. Co-produced with the Oscar M. Lopez Center, this ABS-CBN documentary clinched a Silver Screen Award during the US International Film & Video Festival this year. Watch the first part here.
Read More:  CA Throwback   Current Affairs   ABS-CBN Current Affairs   DocuCentral   ABS-CBN DocuCentral   Mga Kwento ng Klima   Climate Change   environment   CA Throwback Specials   CA Throwback Special  