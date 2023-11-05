Home > Life Pasko dama na sa ilang lugar sa bansa ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 05 2023 06:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Damang-dama na ang Pakso sa heritage town ng Taal sa Batangas habang may pa-giant Christmas tree naman sa kapitolyo ng Northern Samar. Paskong Pinoy din ang tampok sa Christmas village sa Albay. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Linggo, 5 Nobyembre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, regions, regional news Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news regions regional news Pasko Taal Batangas Catarman Northern Samar Sto Domingo Albay Christmas tree Christmas lights