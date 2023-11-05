Home  >  Life

PatrolPH

Pasko dama na sa ilang lugar sa bansa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 05 2023 06:55 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Damang-dama na ang Pakso sa heritage town ng Taal sa Batangas habang may pa-giant Christmas tree naman sa kapitolyo ng Northern Samar. Paskong Pinoy din ang tampok sa Christmas village sa Albay. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Linggo, 5 Nobyembre 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   regions   regional news   Pasko   Taal   Batangas   Catarman   Northern Samar   Sto Domingo   Albay   Christmas tree   Christmas lights  