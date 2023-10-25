Watch more on iWantTFC

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach named two women who she hopes will compete again for the Miss Universe Philippines crown, now that the international pageant and the local franchise have removed the age limit for aspirants.

The beauty queen mentioned the two pageant graduates when asked about the changes in the Miss Universe brand on Monday, October 24, on the sidelines of her book-signing event for her debut novel "Queen of the Universe."

Aside from the lifting of age restrictions, the Miss Universe organization now also allows mothers and wives to compete for the coveted crown.

Wurtzbach first identified Alaiza Malinao, now a mother of two, who represented Davao City in the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant and finished in the top 16.

Wurtzbach also named her Binibining Pilipinas 2015 batch mate Christi McGarry, who went on to represent the Philippines in that year's Miss Intercontinental pageant, finishing runner-up.