Pinoy designers in Italy featured in 'ASAP in Milan'

Filipino talent was showcased during a runway portion at the "ASAP in Milan" stage.

To the tune of "Amakabogera" by Maymay Entrata, Kapamilya stars walked the runway with looks by Chona Babaoco, Lionell Christian Lanuzo, Kim Carandang, Jocelyn Gacad, and Michael Cinco.

