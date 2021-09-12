Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Borderline diabetes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2021 10:33 AM

Dr. Sonny Viloria, an integrative medicine specialist, talks to "Salamat Dok" about borderline diabetes. He expounds on its common causes, symptoms, and possible complications. He emphasizes, lifestyle is very important in handling borderline diabetes.
