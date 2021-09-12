THROWBACK: Borderline diabetes
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 12 2021 10:33 AM
CA Throwback, current affairs, ABS-CBN Current Affairs, current affairs throwback, Salamat Dok, borderline diabetes, Sonny Viloria
- /sports/09/12/21/football-ronaldo-takes-united-joint-top-with-chelsea
- /sports/09/12/21/ej-obiena-sets-new-asian-record-in-austria-tilt
- /business/09/12/21/global-ev-demand-seen-growing-11-fold-by-2035-in-zero-emission-shift
- /news/09/12/21/ph-at-critical-risk-level-for-covid-19-ex-govt-adviser
- /sports/09/12/21/fernandez-pays-tribute-to-nyc-on-anniversary-of-911