Aboard the Hogwarts Express: Where to find the iconic Harry Potter train

Posted at Aug 25 2022 11:23 AM | Updated as of Aug 25 2022 11:41 AM

Twenty five years ago, Harry Potter captured the interest of millions of children and the young at heart around the world. 

Several box-office movies later, the Harry Potter series continues to enchant fans. If you're one of the millions dreaming of a Harry Potter-themed holiday, head to Scotland and ride the Jacobite, the setting of the iconic Hogwarts Express. 

A ride on the train traversing the 70-kilometer Glenfinnan Viaduct will surely be a treat. 
