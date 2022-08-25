Watch more News on iWantTFC

Twenty five years ago, Harry Potter captured the interest of millions of children and the young at heart around the world.

Several box-office movies later, the Harry Potter series continues to enchant fans. If you're one of the millions dreaming of a Harry Potter-themed holiday, head to Scotland and ride the Jacobite, the setting of the iconic Hogwarts Express.

A ride on the train traversing the 70-kilometer Glenfinnan Viaduct will surely be a treat.