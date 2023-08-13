Home  >  Life

'Tao Po': Ama, nahanap ang nawawalang anak sa kulungan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 13 2023 04:16 PM

Mabait na ama at todo kayod para sa pamilya kung ilarawan si Erico Mendez ng kanyang panganay na anak.

"Napadpad po ako dito sa Maynila kasi walang bumibili po doon ng unan, nagbakasakali po ako dito na makabenta at kumita po ako," kwento ni Mendez na mula pa sa Mariveles, Bataan.

Maliban sa hangaring kumita nang sapat para sa pamilya, ang kagustuhang makita ang nawawalang anak ang mas malalim na dahilan kung bakit napadpad siya sa Maynila. 

Sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa kapulisan, nahanap niya at nakita ang anak na si Jericho. Nakakulong ang anak sa Mariveles Municipal Jail dahil sa ilang kaso.

"Nakakakain naman po siya at humihingi siya ng tulong na makapag piyansa. Panatag na po ang loob ko dahil nakita ko na po ang anak ko," pagbabahagi ni Mendez ukol sa pag-uusap nila ng anak.

— Ulat ni Kabayan Noli De Casto para sa programang "Tao Po" (Agosto 13, 2023)
