WATCH: How DZMM 630 started as radio station

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 22 2021 07:36 PM

Veteran broadcaster and anchor Peter Musngi shares how DZMM 630 began as a radio station, even before the Martial Law years. DZMM marks its 35th anniversary on Thursday, more than a year since it went off air after its parent company, ABS-CBN, was denied a new broadcast franchise by a House of Representatives committee. - HaPinay, TeleRadyo, July 22, 2021
