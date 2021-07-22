WATCH: How DZMM 630 started as radio station

Watch more on iWantTFC

Veteran broadcaster and anchor Peter Musngi shares how DZMM 630 began as a radio station, even before the Martial Law years. DZMM marks its 35th anniversary on Thursday, more than a year since it went off air after its parent company, ABS-CBN, was denied a new broadcast franchise by a House of Representatives committee. - HaPinay, TeleRadyo, July 22, 2021