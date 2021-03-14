Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: The health benefits of patola

Posted at Mar 14 2021 10:56 AM

Patola is more than just one of the vegetables mentioned in "Buhay Kubo". It is rich in vitamin A, which can help prevent macular degeneration or blurring of eyesight. It also has vitamin B5, which lowers bad cholesterol and triglycerides that can cause heart disease. It also contains carbohydrates, vitamin B6, vitamin C, manganese, potassium, iron, phosphorus, and fiber. 
