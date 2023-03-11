Watch more on iWantTFC

Wala pang isang taon na nag-aalaga ng mga imported na pusa ang negosyante at animal lover na si Jaime Lim pero iba't ibang breed na ang matatagpuan sa kaniyang cattery sa Batangas.

"I started shipping cat because of my apo. She wants some exotic so I decided to import," kuwento ni Lim sa KBYN.

Nanggaling pa sa mga bansang Russia at Ukraine ang mga breed ng pusa niya gaya ng egyptian mau, somali, maine coon, savannah, abyssinian, bengal at toyger.

Dahil imported, aabot sa ilang daang libo ang presyo ng mga ito.

'Toyger,' isang breed ng pusa na aabot sa P500,000.00 ang halaga.

Ang pinakamahal sa kaniyang mga inaalagaan ay ang breed na toyger na pumapalo sa P500,000.00 ang halaga dahil sa pagiging rare find nito.

Mahalaga para kay Lim na gaya niyang animal lover rin ang nag-aalaga ng kaniyang mga pusa gaya na na lamang ng kaniyang resident veterinarian at farm manager.

Alamin ang kanilang payo sa pag-aalaga ng mga pusa