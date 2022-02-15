Home  >  Life

Veteran broadcaster Dong Puno dies at 76

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2022 10:30 PM

Tributes pour in for the late Ricardo Puno Jr., the veteran journalist who was a towering figure in the ABS-CBN newsroom in the 90s.

RVP, whose sterling career in media and in public service endeared him to many, died on Tuesday. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 15, 2022
