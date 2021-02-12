THROWBACK: The man behind the Papemelroti business

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Local Legends" features 56-year-old illustrator and graphic artist Robert Alejandro, the man behind Papemelroti business.

Alejandro looks back on how he started to have an interest in drawing and recalls the time he left his family to immigrate to Canada.

He also talks about the time when he was diagnosed with colon cancer, and had depression and suicidal thoughts. Later, Alejandro samples some of his artworks and tells how his love for art saved his life.