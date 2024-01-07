'ASAP': Catriona Gray has this 2024 message for her birthday

Watch more on iWantTFC

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has this inspirational message for the new year as she celebrated her birthday with they "ASAP Natin 'To" family.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.