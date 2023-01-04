Home  >  Life

Winning Moment: Tips sa pagbabawas ng damit at gamit

Posted at Jan 04 2023 09:25 PM

Ngayong bagong taon ang perfect time para mag-ayos o magbawas ng gamit. Ano ba ang magandang diskarte sa pagdi-declutter? Nagpa-Patrol, Winnie Cordero. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles. 4 Enero 2023

