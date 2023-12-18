Home > Entertainment ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023: TFC celebrates 30th year ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2023 12:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Filipino Channel (TFC) celebrated its 30th year during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023. "Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 airs on December 16 and 17 on A2Z, iWantTFC, TFC, and Kapamilya Online Live. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, celebrity news, ABS-CBN Christmas Special, ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023, TFC Read More: showbiz news celebrity news ABS-CBN Christmas Special ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 TFC