AAA red carpet: Shrieks as BSS arrives

The Seventeen sub-unit BSS drew loud shrieks from Filo Carats as they took their turn to walk on the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14.

The trio went on to win the Grand Prize for Performer of the Year.

The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show.