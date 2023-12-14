Home > Entertainment AAA red carpet: Shrieks as BSS arrives ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2023 01:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Seventeen sub-unit BSS drew loud shrieks from Filo Carats as they took their turn to walk on the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14. The trio went on to win the Grand Prize for Performer of the Year. The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Asia Artist Awards, AAA, BSS, Seventeen, K-pop, awards Read More: Asia Artist Awards AAA BSS Seventeen