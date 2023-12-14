Home  >  Entertainment

AAA red carpet: Le Sserafim in PH for first time

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2023 01:38 AM

The K-pop girl group Le Sserafim got to meet their fans in the Philippines for the first time as they walked the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14.

The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the country hosted the popular awards show.
