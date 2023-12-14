Home > Entertainment AAA red carpet: Le Sserafim in PH for first time ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2023 01:38 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The K-pop girl group Le Sserafim got to meet their fans in the Philippines for the first time as they walked the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14. The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the country hosted the popular awards show. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Asia Artist Awards, AAA, Le Sserafim, awards, K-pop Read More: Asia Artist Awards AAA Le Sserafim