Momentary confusion as Tawag declares 2 defending champions

The Tawag ng Tanghalan defending champion and his challenger were both momentarily confused after they were both announced winners, in the episode of "It's Showtime" that aired Wednesday (December 13).

Aeron Guanco, the defending champion, was the first to be announced winner. The Luzon bet was visibly confused after hearing host Vhong Navarro's announce a second name, apparently mistaking it for a correction that his challenger, Visayas' Kline Perez, instead won.

Both Guanco and Perez were handed a golden microphone each and shared the champion's spot, in a rare moment in the long-running singing competition.