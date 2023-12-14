Home  >  Entertainment

AAA red carpet: SB19 shows Filipino pride through fashion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2023 06:53 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

P-pop supergroup SB19 certainly made their Filipino fans proud as they donned matching patriotic outfits on the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14.

The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show.
Read More:  Asia Artist Awards   AAA   SB19  