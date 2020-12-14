Home  >  Entertainment

Vilma Santos excited sa engagement nina Luis, Jessy

Posted at Dec 14 2020 09:02 PM

Answered prayer para kay Vilma Santos-Recto ang pag-level up ng relasyon ng kaniyang anak na si Luis Manzano sa fiance nitong si Jessy Mendiola. Hindi pa man ikinakasal, may pabirong hiling na agad si Ate Vi. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Lunes, 14 Disyembre 2020

