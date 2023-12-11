Ellen Adarna suffered miscarriage, Derek Ramsay reveals

Watch more on iWantTFC

Actress Ellen Adarna recently suffered a miscarriage, her husband Derek Ramsay revealed on Monday, December 11, as he explained his hesitation to return to showbiz full-time.

Ramsay opened up about the miscarriage during the press conference of his horror film "Kampon," when he was asked whether the project signals becoming more active again as an actor.

Ramsay, who got married to Adarna in November 2021, said he is intent on being "hands-on" in taking care of his wife should they have another pregnancy.

According to Ramsay, Adarna was "a few weeks" into the pregnancy when they confirmed being expectant parents in November, during their vacation in Spain. On their way home, however, they noticed the first symptoms of the miscarriage.

Comparing himself to his character in the movie, Ramsay said he is relieved that he and Adarna were able to conceive on their "first try" after the actress had her IUD, the medical device that prevents pregnancy, removed.

Ramsay and Adarna, who each has a son from the past relationships, are now focused on "getting a full pregnancy right away," the actor said, reiterating his stance on being a hands-on husband.