Anne Curtis reacts to reaching 20M followers on Instagram

Watch more on iWantTFC

Screen superstar Anne Curtis is aware of the responsibility of being one of the most followed Filipino celebrities on Instagram, saying that aside from updating her fans about her daily life and showbiz pursuits, she also makes it a point to highlight worthwhile causes.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday (December 7), Curtis also spoke about having a deeper understanding of being a role model to the youth now that she is a mother, following her latest recognition from the family-oriented Anak TV Awards.

(Interview by Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News)