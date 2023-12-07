'Showtime' swiftly rectifies lapse in 'MeChoose' segment

Watch more on iWantTFC

"It's Showtime" on Thursday (December 7) swiftly resolved a lapse in declaring the day's winner in its "MeChoose MeChoose" segment, agreeing with the observation of TV viewers that the winning contestant should not have advanced to the jackpot round.

The player, Marifi, was partnered with host Ryan Bang in the elimination round, where they were asked to name food with "pie" in its name. In the game format, matching answers said in unison would allow the player to advance.

Marifi, who went on to win P80,000 in the jackpot round, turned out to have a different answer from Bang's, as noticed by TV viewers and upon review by the staff of "It's Showtime."

In its statement released just hours after the episode, "It's Showtime" said that, to rectify the lapse, the program's "production heads met with all the players who played in the first round."

"It was agreed upon by all parties that the P80,000 won by Marifi will be divided equally among them," it said.

"It is our resolve to give our Madlang People fun and entertaining segments where they will be given a chance to enjoy and win while observing honesty and integrity."