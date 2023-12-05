Watch more on iWantTFC

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, regarded as TV royalties of GMA-7, are relishing the new age of showbiz where perceived rivals from competing networks can more freely collaborate, with the end of the so-called "network wars."

The real-life couple, for instance, is representing ABS-CBN in this year's Metro Manila Film Festival with their comeback movie as a screen pair, Star Cinema's "Rewind."

"Wala na talaga [ang network war]," Dantes said. "Wala na 'yung line na 'yun. I am just so proud that it's literally happening right now — we have collaborations here and there, hindi lang sa pelikula kung 'di pati sa telebisyon."

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Dantes and Rivera also spoke at length about being both Kapuso and Kapamilya, their real-life family, and reaching more families this holiday season.