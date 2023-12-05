Home > Entertainment Full interview: Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes on the end of 'network wars' ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2023 03:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, regarded as TV royalties of GMA-7, are relishing the new age of showbiz where perceived rivals from competing networks can more freely collaborate, with the end of the so-called "network wars." The real-life couple, for instance, is representing ABS-CBN in this year's Metro Manila Film Festival with their comeback movie as a screen pair, Star Cinema's "Rewind." "Wala na talaga [ang network war]," Dantes said. "Wala na 'yung line na 'yun. I am just so proud that it's literally happening right now — we have collaborations here and there, hindi lang sa pelikula kung 'di pati sa telebisyon." In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Dantes and Rivera also spoke at length about being both Kapuso and Kapamilya, their real-life family, and reaching more families this holiday season. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, Star Cinema, Rewind, MMFF, movie, film Read More: Dingdong Dantes Marian Rivera Star Cinema Rewind MMFF