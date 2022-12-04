Home  >  Entertainment

'Dream Maker' aspirants nagpasiklab sa 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage

Dec 04 2022

MAYNILA — Nagpasiklab sa "ASAP Natin 'To" stage ang mga aspirants ng "Dream Maker" nitong Linggo.

Kasama si Darren Espanto, inawit ng mga contestants ang signal song na "Take My Hand".

Mapapanood tuwing tanghali ng Linggo ang "ASAP" sa mga sumusunod na platform: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV at cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), at TFC (overseas subscription). 

