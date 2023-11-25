Home > Entertainment WATCH: BGYO performs 'Bulalakaw' on 'It's Showtime' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 25 2023 01:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA — P-pop boy group BGYO performed their special single "Bulalakaw" on the "It's Showtime" on Saturday. BGYO is comprised of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate. They made their official debut in January 2021. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity news, showbiz news, P-pop, music, BGYO, It's Showtime Read More: celebrity news showbiz news P-pop music BGYO It's Showtime