Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: BGYO performs 'Bulalakaw' on 'It's Showtime'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2023 01:54 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — P-pop boy group BGYO performed their special single "Bulalakaw" on the "It's Showtime" on Saturday.

BGYO is comprised of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate. They made their official debut in January 2021. 
Read More:  celebrity news   showbiz news   P-pop   music   BGYO   It's Showtime  