'ASAP' singers perform OPM hits 'Ale,' 'Limang Dipang Tao'

Watch also in iWantTFC

Filipino music was at the fore of the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage as the program capped off its episode this Sunday with a performance featuring classic OPM hits.

Philippine Concert King Martin Nievera teamed up with Kyla, Elha and Angeline Quinto for the closing number.

The quarter performed a medley of "Ale (Nasa Langit Na Ba Ako?)" by Richard Reynoso and "Limang Dipang Tao" by Ryan Cayabyab.