22 years with Star Magic: How John Lapus went from off-cam to on-cam talent

Watch more on iWantTFC

Actor-director John Lapus took a look back on his journey in the entertainment industry as he received a loyalty award from Star Magic on Sunday (November 19), for staying with the talent agency for 22 years.

Lapus reminisced his time from being an off-cam talent in ABS-CBN in the early to late 90's before shifting to an on-cam artist with several film and television shows under his name.