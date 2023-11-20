Home > Entertainment 22 years with Star Magic: How John Lapus went from off-cam to on-cam talent ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 20 2023 06:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Actor-director John Lapus took a look back on his journey in the entertainment industry as he received a loyalty award from Star Magic on Sunday (November 19), for staying with the talent agency for 22 years. Lapus reminisced his time from being an off-cam talent in ABS-CBN in the early to late 90's before shifting to an on-cam artist with several film and television shows under his name. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber entertainment Read More: John Lapus Star Magic Star Magical Christmas 2023