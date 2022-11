Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Yeng Constantino and Klarisse de Guzman joined forces at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage Sunday.

It felt like a karaoke session and made fans nostalgic as Constantino and de Guzman sang Kitchie Nadal's hit song "Same Ground".

Nadal became popular in the early 2000s during which she released her self-titled solo album that included "Same Ground", "Bulong", and "Huwag Na Huwag Mong Sasabihin".

Meanwhile, De Guzman, known as the "Soul Diva", is set to hold her first solo live concert on Nov. 18 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

