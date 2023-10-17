Why Liza's Hollywood debut is 'super exciting,' according to James

Watch more on iWantTFC

"It's Liza like you haven't seen her before." These were James Reid's words in expressing excitement for his ward Liza Soberano's upcoming Hollywood debut film "Lisa Frankenstein."

Reid was asked about the actress' movie on the sidelines of the launch of an eyewear line in Taguig City on Monday, October 16.

"Lisa Frankenstein," which Soberano filmed in mid-2022, was recently announced for US theatrical release on February 9, 2024.

In the same interview, Reid also spoke about his music collaborations with South Korean rapper B.I, formerly of the boy group iKon.